When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Nov. 2.

What happened: Ephrata Borough plans to install electric vehicle charging stations for the public at various sites throughout the community. Use of the charging stations will be free for now, pending Council approval Nov. 9.

Why it’s important: With more motorists owning electric vehicles, drivers are looking for destinations that offer this service, Council member Linda Martin said, explaining that Borough Council looked at state grants as an opportunity for the borough to add an additional economic incentive.

Where to plug in: Council approved a plan to install three of the two-plug electric vehicle chargers. The charging stations will be in the borough hall parking lot, Whistle Stop Plaza and in the parking lot behind Pine Street near the Ephrata Public Works Building.

The cost: The installations add up to a total of six plugs at $4,500 each for a total cost of $27,000, Martin said. Ephrata received state Department of Environmental Protection grants for $4,500 for each electric plug. Total cost for one charging station is about $21,000, and the borough paid about $36,000 or half of the remaining cost for all three stations.

Police accreditation: Council will vote Nov. 9 to approve a letter of intent composed by police Chief John Petrick to proceed with a state law enforcement accreditation. Only a fraction of the more than 1,000 police agencies in Pennsylvania are accredited, Petrick said in an email. Accreditation allows for an independent and formal verification process of Ephrata’s police department in meeting certain established standards, and the process assists in building positive, trusting relationships, Petrick said. After an initial fee of $250 upon accreditation, there is a $1,000 annual fee. Re-accreditation occurs every three years.

Veterans Day tribute: Mayor Ralph Mowen reminded residents of the Veterans Day Luminary Trail to be held Wednesday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 11, at the Winters Leadership Memorial at the Fulton Street entrance to the rail trail. Started in 2014, the tradition is being continued by Mainspring of Ephrata.