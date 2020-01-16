- When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 13.

- What happened: Council approved a revised job description for a new police chief.

- Background: In December, the borough’s Personnel Committee and President Susan Rowe recommended that changes to the job description be made prior to launching an active search. Lt. Thomas Shumaker has served as interim police chief since William Harvey retired last fall.

- Experience sought: At the request of committee member Linda Martin, the borough clarified standards expected of the chief in controlling crime. Council also accepted Harvey’s recommendation that the candidate have experience dealing with multiple municipalities. Borough Manager Bob Thompson added language that would ensure the position be a uniformed officer, instead of a non-uniformed officer, in keeping with a previous committee decision.

- What’s next: The borough is in discussion with the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association regarding testing of candidates. The Personnel Committee instructed Thompson to begin the recruitment process with the association, as long as the cost does not exceed $15,000.

- Quotable: “We want to look at every possible candidate out there,” Martin said. “We want to do our due diligence by being thorough.”