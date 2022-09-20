When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Sept. 12.

What happened: Council approved a request by the Ephrata Police Department to lease with an option to buy a 2016 Ford Transit van. The vehicle will be used as a mobile crime response vehicle and to tow the department’s drone trailer.

Details: Cost of the vehicle is $64,030. Another $12,152 will be spent to add equipment such as radios, cabinets and graphics. With leasing costs, the total expenditure is $74,377.28.

Quotable: “All our equipment will be on that vehicle, which will make it very efficient and effective for us to process any critical scenes and any crime scenes that we have,” police Chief John Petrick said.

Background: This vehicle is not replacing a command vehicle the department has had for several years. “This transit van will allow the officer to drive a fully up-fitted vehicle with all the necessary equipment for us to do our investigation,” Petrick said. The department had originally been looking into a 2022 transit van; however, supply issues meant no delivery date or vehicle price could be guaranteed.

Reimbursement: Council voted to reimburse the Ephrata Recreation Center $4,271.66 for repair of HVAC system. The rec center is only responsible for the first $5,000 per year for repairs. The borough, which owns the building, covers all expenses over that amount.

Halloween: Council agreed to allow the Veterans of Foreign Wars post to use the borough hall parking lot for a Trunk or Treat night Oct. 26 following the annual Jack Frost Parade. Council also passed a resolution setting trick or treat night from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. In the event of inclement weather, the date will be Nov. 1. In previous years, council established the date annually. This resolution eliminates that step.

Dog park: Council approved establishing a toy dog area at the Ephrata Unleashed dog park. It also ruled that a gate 65 inches wide be installed plus signage at the toy dog area defining a toy dog as one 10 pounds or less. Recently, the dog park was one of four parks nationwide to be awarded a $25,000 prize in a “Bark for Your Park” contest. Residents across the country voted online for their favorite parks.