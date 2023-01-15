When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Jan. 9.

What happened: Council ratified a lease agreement with Pioneer Fire Company for the new $1.5 million fire truck the borough purchased through Ephrata National Bank.

Details: Under the terms of the 15-year agreement, the borough will hold the title of Pioneer’s 2022 Seagrave fire truck with a 95-foot aerialscope platform. The truck entered service in September. Council will lease the vehicle to Pioneer, and the last lease payment is due Dec. 1, 2035.

Quotable: “At the end of that term, the lease will go to Pioneer. If at that time there’s a fire coalition, it will go to that coalition,” Councilman Alan Buohl said.

What’s next: Interim Ephrata Borough Manager Nancy Harris said council will offer the same deal to Lincoln Fire Company, which hopes to acquire a new truck within the next three years.

Also: Council voted to contract with Personnel Partners to provide interim personnel services. Harris said the firm will assist with recruiting a replacement for the borough’s human resources manager.