When: Council meeting, March 9.

What happened: Ephrata Borough has agreed to partner with Millersville University and Economic Development Company of Lancaster County to do a mapping project of parcels within the central business district.

Why it’s important: The data can be used as an economic development tool and also be used by codes staff for building code-related issues. Ephrata will be the first borough in the county to proceed with a mapping project, and EDC is looking for this to be a pilot program for other towns. Millersville University has developed a GIS program to catalog properties to collect data.

The cost: Council authorized spending up to $4,100 for a mapping project from the Capital Project Fund. Millersville interns will be compiling the information, while professors review the information.

Other business: Council approved a contract with Professional Wildlife Control Service to trap and kill muskrats in the area of Bethany Park. The muskrats are damaging the park and stormwater facilities, according to information presented to the borough. Cost to the borough to kill the muskrats will be $6,700.

Memorial Day 5K Race: Council approved a request from Ephrata recCenter to conduct the third annual Memorial Day 5K Race beginning at 8 a.m. May 25. The race will be held on streets in the Lincoln Heights area.

Appointment: Council appointed Greg Martin to a board member position on the borough Zoning Hearing Board, with Dale Hertzog as an alternate board member.