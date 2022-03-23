When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, March 14.

What happened: Borough Council passed an ordinance making it illegal to park a gasoline car in a space designated for electric-powered cars. These designated spaces contain electric charging stations.

Quotable: “Having regular cars parking there makes it difficult for those who have electric cars,” said Councilman Vic Richard, highway committee chair. “Now we have an ordinance making it illegal for nonelectric cars to park there. Now we can ticket them.”

Charging stations: Currently the borough has three electric charging stations, one in the borough hall parking lot on South State Street, another behind the railroad station and the third at the public works building on Church Street. For now, there is no fee for drivers using these stations.

Traffic lights: Council contracted with engineering firm RETTEW for traffic light upgrades at the intersection of Route 272, Old Mill Road and Academy Drive, as well as the intersections of North State and Locust streets and South State and Fulton streets. The cost is $16,975.

Dog park: The dog park being planned for the Haller tract along Old Mill Road will be named Ephrata Unleashed. The borough will budget $5,000 per year for maintenance and water for the park, but the Ephrata Recreation Center will be responsible for handling the maintenance.

Yard waste: Council approved a yard waste agreement with Columbia Borough. Ephrata will send to Columbia leaves, shrubbery, tree trimmings and Christmas trees for processing and composting at a cost of $35 per ton for each category of waste.

Community events: Council approved several requests by Mainspring of Ephrata. In two separate votes they granted Mainspring permission to close the driveway between East Main Street and Rose Alley for three Wednesday At the Whistle Stop events May 25, June 22 and July 27; and three Party On the Plaza events June 4, Aug. 6 and Oct. 1. Council gave Mainspring permission to serve alcohol at these events. Council also voted to allow Mainspring to erect a large shade canopy over Whistle Stop Plaza to provide shade for summer events. Also, council gave Ephrata Recreation Center permission to hold its annual Memorial Day 5K Run on May 30.