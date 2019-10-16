When: Council meeting, Oct. 14.
What happened: Council invited the community to the opening celebration of the Ephrata Bike Park at Heatherwood at noon Oct. 19. The park, which focuses on teaching bicycling skills —especially mountain biking — is next to the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail.
Why it’s important: The park for toddlers to adults features a balance bike area for 3- to 7-year-old kids to learn balancing skills, a pump track and skill areas to teach maneuvering to intermediate and advanced bikers and a 1.5-mile single-track loop trail.
Quotable: “What makes this different is the skill levels that are available for different age groups, including a tot-lot bike area,” Councilwoman Linda Martin said. “We’re hoping it will bring people in from other towns.”
Background: The bike park has been a collaborative effort between Mainspring of Ephrata and the Susquehanna Area Mountain Bike Association.
Opening day: Council members approved a request from Mainspring to close Lemon Street between Pointview Avenue and the Winters Memorial Trail on Oct. 19 for bike park festivities. The event, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., features food, beverages, vendors and live music at Whistle Stop Plaza.