When: Ephrata Borough council meeting, Jan. 10.

What happened: Borough Council offered a fond farewell to outgoing Borough Manager Robert Thompson, who is retiring Jan. 16 after more than three decades with Ephrata.

Remarks: Mayor Ralph Mowen said he worked with Thompson since Thompson’s arrival in Ephrata. “We haven’t always agreed, but we always kept making the borough better the main goal.” Council President Thomas Reinhold said he appreciated all of the years of service Thompson provided. “All of the kind words that have come your way are well deserved.” Council member Ricky Ressler said Thompson served “with distinction ... leaving this borough in a fine financial setting.” Council Vice President Linda Martin told Thompson, “The wealth of knowledge you have is just amazing.”

Manager’s response: “I want to thank everyone for their kind words,” Thompson said to council. “It’s been a pleasure serving the borough for the last 32 years, and I wish you all well.”

Background: Thompson began his relationship with Ephrata as director of engineering and became manager in 2011. Projects he oversaw included the Main Street beautification project, the new borough hall, construction of Wastewater Treatment Plant 2 and the solar panel field near the wastewater facility. All of these, he said, “show how progressive the borough has been to stay in the forefront of technology.”

Quotable: “But I think the most rewarding thing was working with the borough staff, with the members of the community, and seeing good things happening in the community,” Thompson said.

Thompson will remain involved with the borough for a little while, serving as a paid consultant on sewer and water projects with which he is familiar.

What’s next: Thompson’s replacement, Michael McKenna, has been under Thompson’s tutelage “I’m excited for the opportunity,” McKenna said after the meeting. “I’m thankful that I got a couple of months with Bob. That way anytime I had a question I just had to run down the hallway and ask. He has been nothing but helpful.

In other business: Council voted to approve a five-year contract with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local 1600. The contact covers salaries and benefits for the borough’s non-uniformed employees. Council member Vic Richard said the agreement now goes back to the IBEW members who must vote to ratify.