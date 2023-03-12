When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, March 6.

What happened: During its workshop meeting, council announced its intention of naming Lt. Christopher McKim as new Ephrata police chief. His start date as chief will be March 13, which is when Borough Council will vote to make his role official. McKim has been serving as the interim chief since Jan. 3.

Background: A 29-year veteran of the force, McKim replaced Chief John Petrick, who resigned suddenly last December to take a chief’s position in Ferguson Township, Centre County. McKim oversees a police department with 33 full-time officers. The department serves Adamstown Borough, Ephrata Borough, Ephrata Township and West Cocalico Township. McKim is a native of Lawrence County. He graduated from the municipal police academy in December 1992, took his civil service examination in January 1993 and was hired as an Ephrata police officer the following May. He has served the borough ever since.

Quotable: “I’m very happy to serve in this capacity,” McKim said. “Ephrata’s a great town. I raised my family here and I look forward to serving to the best of my ability.”

Goals: McKim said he wants to “continue to give the citizens we serve top-notch police service and good public safety services.” One of his priorities this year is to fill four vacancies and build the organizational structure “so we have the right people in the right places.”

Reaction: Ephrata Mayor Ralph Mowen was pleased with the choice. “When the previous chief told me he was going to leave, this is what I wanted,” Mowen said. “Lt. McKim has earned it and I’m looking forward to working with him and I think he’ll do an outstanding job.” Council President Tom Reinhold said, “I think all along we were hopeful that he would express interest in filling that void that was left when Chief Petrick left,” Reinhold said. “Most of us already had him in mind for that position. We’re in good hands. He’s very vested in the community.” Council Vice President Linda Martin, who chairs the personnel committee, said, “I’m thrilled to be able to hire from within the department.”

Other business: Council discussed a proposal that would increase Ephrata’s electric rates so that the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatts a month will see rates go up about $16. Ephrata operates its own electric company. After the meeting Reinhold said 1,000 kilowatts will rise from $143 to $159, but the rate is still lower than PPL customers pay for the same amount of power. Council will vote March 13 on the rate hike.

Pool: Council discussed pool rates for the summer season that runs from May 27 until Aug. 27. The Ephrata Recreation Center, which runs the pool, is seeking a 5% hike in membership admission fees. Day passes will increase by $1.