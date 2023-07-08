When: Ephrata Borough Council work session, July 3.

What happened: Citizens residing at or close to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Marshall Street cited a litany of complaints about a neighborhood fireworks display that included extreme noise, fireworks debris littering their properties and overall public safety issues.

Details: Launched from the intersection of two crowded residential streets, the 90-minute neighborhood display has been occurring for three years, residents say, and each year it has lasted longer and gotten louder. This year’s display was from 9:30 p.m. until about 11. It has frightened pets and crying children and raised concerns over debris that falls into yards, on house roofs and in the streets.

Public comment: Ryan Schlinkman voiced complained that the fireworks are bursting in the air above houses, some of which have asphalt shingle roofing, an oil-based material. Kevin Burkholder said police did show up and the display stopped, However, he said it resumed 10 minutes after the officer left. He wondered what the borough plans to do when the fireworks are sent up next year.

Quotable: “A densely populated neighborhood is not the place to shoot off fireworks,” Burkholder said.

Ordinance update needed: Schlinkman questioned the borough’s ordinances, saying, “We’re not asking for anything that isn’t already in place.” He said Ephrata has a noise ordinance between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m., but the fireworks began after 9. There is also a law banning fireworks within 1,540 feet of a residence.

Discussion: Police Chief Chris McKim said, “It’s on our radar. We’ve got a localized problem here and we’ll do our best to handle it.” Solicitor Isaac Wakefield asked when the borough’s fireworks ordinance was last updated. Borough Manager Nancy Harris said it has not happened in her 28 years with the borough. Wakefield suggested that an update was warranted. McKim said the state has made a lot of changes in the fireworks laws over the last several years. The relaxed laws, he said, have weakened enforcement and made an outright ban illegal.

Quotable: “You can regulate the time. You can regulate duration, but an outright prohibition I don’t think is legal,” McKim said.

Background: In 2017, the General Assembly passed Act 43 enabling residents to legally purchase consumer fireworks for recreational use that contain up to 50 mg of explosives. That ruling, however, resulted in escalating complaints over firework use. In response, legislators in 2022 passed a follow-up law that allows municipalities to limit firework explosions, allowing them only between 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Exceptions could be made for holidays like the Fourth of July when municipalities can limit fireworks after 1 a.m.

Other business: The council voted to hire Travis Radar as new police officer pending him passing physical, psychological and drug screening tests, and his graduation from the Reading Police Academy. Council also discussed plans to create a tree bank on borough property along Springhouse Road by Wastewater Plant 2. The bank will eventually be used to supply the downtown with Christmas trees into the future. Currently trees are donated by property owners inside the borough, but that source is dwindling. Over the years, all Christmas trees used downtown come from inside the borough since municipal crews fell, transport and erect the trees.

What’s next: Council will meet in a voting session at 7 p.m. July 10.