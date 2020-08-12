When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Aug. 10

What happened: Council announced that John Petrick, formerly chief of police administration at Penn State University, will become the borough’s police chief as soon as background checks are completed. He is a conditional hire for the time being and is expected to begin his duties in early September.

Background: Petrick has a law enforcement background spanning more than 30 years. Prior to his career at Penn State, he served as chief of police for Patton Township in Centre County. His appointment follows a monthslong search to replace Chief William Harvey, who resigned last year to move to Virginia. Lt. Thomas Shumaker has filled in as interim chief.

Quotable: “He comes to us with great credentials,” Mayor Ralph Mowen said of Petrick.

Also: After lengthy discussion during a public hearing continued from council’s July 13 meeting, a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance ordinance was adopted by a unanimous vote.

Background: The ordinance provides property owners economic relief by not taxing improvements to their properties for the next 10 years. The landowners will continue to pay taxes on any unimproved parts of the properties. The borough had been approached by Mainspring, its economic development arm, to consider a LERTA ordinance to improve the downtown.

n Quotable: “This ordinance promotes economic development by stimulating owner investment,” Withum said. “This proposal encourages us to make great places ... taking care of what we have helps other businesses grow and boosts revitalization.”

What’s next: Mayor Mowen, who said he was not in favor of the ordinance, indicated he may veto it. He has 10 days to do so. If he does not sign the ordinance, Mowen must return it to borough council at its next scheduled voting session, which is Sept. 14. At that time, council would take another vote to override the veto. That vote must pass by a majority plus one, or six of the eight council persons.

Community pool: The Ephrata Community Pool will be open one week longer than the planned closing date of Aug. 23. Community officials had asked for the extension since the Ephrata School District is not starting classes until Aug. 31.