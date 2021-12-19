When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Dec. 13.

What happened: Borough Council adopted a $47.5 million budget for next year with no tax hike for the fifth straight year.

Also: Council voted to approve $331,768 for police overtime accrued from April 1 through Oct. 31, and $36,230 for technology improvements. Ressler said this money is part of the funds sent to the borough through the federal American Rescue Plan. Ephrata has until 2024 to spend the rest of the money.

Why it matters: The police overtime portion is to cover “lost revenues.” Ressler said the technology funds will be used to enhance the borough’s streaming capabilities that will better allow the public to attend meetings virtually.

Truck delayed: Council approved an expenditure of $275,000 for a new dump truck. However, with supply chain delays, the truck will not arrive for two years.

Farewells: Council bid adieu to two of its members, including outgoing President Susan Rowe, who joined council in 2010 and served as president the past six years. Councilman Wes Dudley is ending his stint on council, serving out the last six months of the late Melvin W. Weiler’s term. Dudley will continue to serve with the Ephrata Police Department’s Chaplain Corps.

Kudos: Council member Linda Martin said Rowe “has made me a better council person.” Council member Tim Barr praised Rowe for being “a stickler for details” and council member Vic Richard said he liked her consistency and her painstaking research on topics that came before council. “I’ve seen councils in the past and I couldn’t imagine a better leader, council member Ricky Ressler said. “You’ve been an amazing mentor to us all. Your knowledge exceeds anything I could aspire to.”

Quotable: “We have not always agreed. There have been some times where we strongly disagreed, but at least we were able to circle around and maintain our relationship, Mayor Ralph Mowen said. “We’re going to miss you.”