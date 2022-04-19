When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, April 11.

What happened: Borough Council tabled a request for a final land development plan that called for a 30-unit apartment building at 1300 W. Main St. The plan, submitted by developer Reid Myers, depicts a three-story, 30-unit building with 45 parking spaces. An access drive leading from the former bank onto West Main would be kept, with a right-turn-only exit from the parking lot. It is the site of the former BB&T Bank at Hummer Road and West Main.

Also: Council approved waiving a preliminary plan for the project. The vote was 6-1, with council member Linda Martin opposing.

Public comment: About 35 people attended the meeting, most from the Lincoln Heights area that will be directly impacted by the development. Traffic was the main concern. Myers had asked that a full traffic plan be waived, saying the site was too small and the cost — about $10,000 — too great to justify a count. He wanted to rely on other methods of traffic counting that did not include actual peak-hour counts. Steve Springer, who has a dental office at 23 Hummer Road, said approval by council would create “a nightmare situation” because any resident of the apartments wishing to go west on Main Street would have to use Hummer Road. This would create what some see as a traffic overload of an already busy intersection. Another complaint was that the site is too small for a three-story apartment house.

Quotable: “You’re doubling our population,” he said of the plan for 30 new apartments. “We feel under siege,” said resident Tony Zbrzezny, who said there are just 30 houses in a three-block area now.

Next steps: Myers said he would foot the expense of an actual traffic study. Because of that change, the project will next be considered at council’s June 9 meeting. Deadline for action on the plan is June 19. Legally plans must be approved within 90 days of submission or the municipality forfeits permitting or denying a plan unless the developer grants an extension. Myers reminded the board he had already granted one extension.

In other business: Council approved a request from B.R. Kreider & Son to close Bethany Road between East Fulton and East Main Street April 18 through June 3. The northbound lane will be open only for local traffic as far as Landis Road, while the southbound lane will remain open during construction. Both lanes will be open on weekends and evenings. The plan calls widening the intersection and creating right and left turn lanes off Bethany onto Main Street. Also approved was a request by Horst Construction to close the sidewalks on South State Street and East Main Street at 1 E. Main St., the former Ephrata Review building. Work will last about six months and be completed before the Sept. 21 start of the Ephrata Fair.