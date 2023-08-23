When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Aug. 14.

What happened: The board voted unanimously to create a Christmas tree farm on borough property along Trout Run Road. Borough Manager Nancy Harris said the farm will be on “one to two acres” across from Wastewater Treatment Plant #2.

Quotable: “It’s basically a chunk of unimproved land that’s just sitting there,” Harris said.

Holiday plans: The farm will be overseen by the borough’s Shade Tree Commission. The trees, once mature, will become community Christmas trees during the holidays.

Quotable: “The commission is planning on, each year, planting a few potential Christmas trees,” Harris said. “They’ll also plant some other trees as well in case a tree downtown is hit by a car. They can go, dig up a tree and replace it.”

Tree history: With few exceptions, Ephrata’s community trees have historically come from property owners living inside the borough. This was mainly done for insurance reasons since the trees are cut, transported to the downtown and re-erected all by borough workers.

Other business: Council also approved a request to hold a Foodstock Music and Arts Festival in Grater Park on June 9, 2024, from noon to 8 p.m. The fundraising event will feature food, beverages, art and music. Foodstock is a nonprofit group from Lancaster that assists food banks and “hunger fighting organizations in Lancaster County,” according to a letter from the group’s president Tom Hayden.

New walking trails and gardens: A request to allow volunteers to develop walking trails and gardens on the Haller property along Old Mill Road was also approved. Volunteers will clear paths through the woods, clean existing flower beds and possibly create new ones as well. The effort is being led by Melissa Zook.

Fire Company open house: Council approved a request from Pioneer Fire Company to close South State Street between Fulton and West Franklin streets to hold an open house at the fire hall. It is set to take place Aug. 29 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

What’s next: Council meets again on Sept. 5.