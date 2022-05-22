When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, May 9.

What happened: Borough Council voted to utilize $357,464 in federal funds for “public safety compensation.” The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

How the money will be spent: Council member Ricky Ressler who also chairs the Budget and Finance Committee said, “During the pandemic we had overtime expenses and a lot of other lost revenue. So this money is earmarked for that. We’re not utilizing it to start new programs.”

Pennsylvania’s largest street fair: Council voted to approve a request by the Ephrata Farmers Day Association to hold the 103rd Ephrata Fair on borough streets during the week of Sept. 20 through 24. This request included use of borough streets for the annual fair parade on Sept. 21.

First Wednesday: Council Vice President Linda Martin announced the first Wednesday at the Whistle Stop Plaza event will take place 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. May 25.

Quotable: “There’ll be music and food trucks and lots of fun,” she said. “It’s a chance for our community to get together in a friendly and safe environment to have fun.”