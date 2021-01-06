When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: Borough Council members posed questions about who would be dispensing the COVID-19 vaccine, who would receive the first doses, where the vaccine would be given, and how long it would be until the vaccine is available to the general public.

Quotable: “The whole program is a disaster, starting at the federal level,” Mayor Ralph Mowen said. “There’s a lot of information we need that we haven’t received yet.”

First responders: Council member Victor Richard asked when first responders would be getting the vaccine because they are on the front lines, working with infected patients on a regular basis. The borough’s first responders have not yet received the vaccine, said Randy Gockley, Ephrata’s Emergency Services Coordinator. Gockley also believed neither police nor firefighters have received the vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Mowen said WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital has been inoculating staff. “At this point, they (Wellspan) don’t know if they’ll be doing public inoculations,” Mowen said. “It’s unfortunate that there is no definite plan.” First, medical professionals, then staff and residents of elderly care facilities, and then first responders appear to be the order of who receives the vaccine, Mowen said.

Council seat: Council President Susan Rowe announced she will not be seeking reelection to hold her seat. “I have enjoyed the challenge of representing the borough, but it’s time for someone else to take over,” Rowe said.