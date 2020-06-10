When: Ephrata Borough Council virtual meeting, June 8.

What happened: A vigil for the death of George Floyd, a black man pinned under a white Minnesota police officer’s knee, and a Black Lives Matter protest — held in Ephrata on June 6 — turned out to be a positive outpouring of emotion, police Lt. Thomas Shumaker said. Ephrata Police Department’s approach was to have only two uniformed officers on patrol during the peaceful event attended by about 200 people.

Quotable: “We wanted to keep a nonimposing presence so the protesters could express their positions,” Shumaker said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything to go better, considering the current climate.” Shumaker said, “We were treated very well by the protesters. The coordinator who reached out to us in advance (of the vigil) was helpful and kept open the lines of communication.”

Council reaction: Council President Susan Rowe commended the officers. “They did a very fine job of making people comfortable by how they handled the situation.” Mayor Ralph Mowen said, “I want to give Lt. Shumaker kudos for his handling of the vigil on Saturday.”

Policing and racial justice: Both Rowe and Mowen said they were contacted by individuals seeking policing procedures about the use of force. Mowen also said the pastor of Bergstrasse Lutheran Church has asked him to forward any concerns from the public that could be addressed at an upcoming community forum.

Police chief status: Six candidates will interview for the borough police chief position on June 12. After William Harvey resigned from the police force last year, Borough Council contracted with the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police to conduct the recruitment process. Council members will make their decision following the completion of the process, said Borough Manager Bob Thompson.