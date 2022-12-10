When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Dec. 5.

What happened: Ephrata Borough residents are almost certain to see a tax hike in 2023. The increase of 0.5 mills will raise Ephrata’s millage rate from 1.7625 to 2.25. For $100,000 of assessed property value, a taxpayer would pay $225.

Closing the gap: The borough’s revenues are expected to be $49.10 million, which falls short of expenses projected at $51.12 million. Council member Ricky Ressler said next year’s spending plan will have “significant deficit” that “we need to close up.”

Quotable: “We’ll still be drawing some money out of the reserve fund, but we are going to recommend it,” Ressler said.

What’s next: Council will vote on the budget at the Dec. 12 meeting.

Fire truck: Ressler discussed a request from the Lincoln Fire Company to enter into a funding deal with the borough to start planning for a new truck. Ressler said Lincoln would pay 36% of the approximate $1.5 million cost, while the borough would cover 64%. The fire truck deal means Ephrata will get title on the new truck and enter into a lease deal with Lincoln for the balance. At the end of the 15-year lease, the truck would be transferred to the fire commission, if one exists at the end of the term, or turned over to Lincoln, borough solicitor James McManus said.

Library funding: Council member Linda Martin raised a concern she had in getting information from the Ephrata Public Library. Martin said she requested lists of the library’s expenditures and bylaws, but she said the library refused her request. She noted the borough will be giving the library $64,500 in 2023, in addition to $80,000 in free electricity plus janitorial services, snow removal and other services. She requested that Nancy Harris, interim borough manager, send a letter to the library requesting the bylaws and charter for council’s inspection.

Borough manager: The borough has received six applicants for the open borough manager position.