When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, July 10.

What happened: During a 23-minute meeting, Council approved a subdivision and land development agreement with Morgan Truck Body, 485 Wenger Drive.

Details: The Morgantown-based manufacturing firm builds trucks and vans, including vehicles for rental companies such as Penske and U-Haul.

More Ephrata news:

Quotable: “They have some small additions that they’re doing around their building and adding a paint booth,” said Borough Manager Nancy Harris. “They’re bringing things that are currently doing outside under one roof.”

Road closure: Council agreed to a request by UGI Utilities Inc. to close Rose Alley behind 34 E. Main St. from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. July 18 and 19 to install natural gas service. Approval is subject to UGI permitting access to the Railroad Station/Visitors Center and the Locust Street parking lot.

Block party: Council approved closing Marilyn Avenue between Hummer and Julia roads between 1 and 8 p.m. Sept. 9 for a neighborhood block party.

Population trivia: During council discussion period, Harris related information regarding the size of Ephrata Borough in regard to Pennsylvania’s other boroughs. Harris reported there are 964 borough’s in Pennsylvania. Of that number, Ephrata ranks 18 in size. The largest is State College Borough (39,000 people) followed by Norristown (30,000). Indiana Borough is just above Ephrata at number 17 with about 23,000 residents. Ephrata has about 14,000 residents. The figures are based on the 2020 census.

What’s next: Council meets again at 7 p.m. Aug. 7.