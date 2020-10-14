When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, virtually and in person, Oct. 12.

What happened: The borough’s public safety committee authorized the Ephrata Police Department to submit a letter of intent and a proposal for body-worn cameras to the state, in accordance with federal policy.

Cost of body cameras: The equipment is estimated to cost $64,000. A grant could cover up to $32,000, requiring a borough match of $32,000.

Fire company loans: Council approved guaranteeing $2.5 million in debt to support the Pioneer and Lincoln fire departments’ apparatus purchases in the next two years.

Recreation during the pandemic: Jim Summers, executive director of the Ephrata recCenter, detailed how COVID-19 has affected operations. The recreation center had been closed from March 17 until June 26, when staff convened to plan for a condensed version of activities. A 12-week course of virtual fitness classes highlighting aerobics, yoga and spin classes proved popular, Summers said. Through the year, the recreation center has given $51,000 in free and discounted memberships and programs to 225 local kids through the Grater Scholarship program, Summers said. The center intends to keep opening more of the building and begin youth athletics such as basketball and soccer.