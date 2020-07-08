When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, July 6.

What happened: During a virtual meeting, council named Ephrata police Officer John Hirneisen as the new school resource officer in Ephrata Area School District.

Background: Hirneisen had worked for police forces in Lancaster and in Ephrata Township, prior to its merger with Ephrata Police Department in 2005. Hirneisen succeeds Paul Moore, who served in that capacity for the past five years. Moore is retiring after more than 25 years of police work.

Role of SRO: Moore served a student body of more than 4,000 students in eight buildings, including the Washington Education Center. Through the years, Moore gave presentations on everything from bike safety to internet safety, and he talked to the upper grades about drinking and driving. He also taught crossing guards how to keep students safe. Moore had streamlined the procedure for students needing mental health assistance, thereby getting care to them sooner.

Quotable: “Thank you. We’ve been very fortunate to have you. You’ve done a magnificent job,” council President Susan Rowe said. Moore said, “It was my pleasure and an honor to help the students over the years.”

In other business: The borough is proposing a tax-abatement ordinance under the state’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program. The tax program is a tool to encourage economic development and redevelopment, said Borough Manager Bob Thompson. The legislation allows local taxing authorities to phase in taxes imposed on a property as a result of improvements made, rather than requiring the entire taxable amount at once, Thompson said.

What’s next: Council will hold a public hearing July 13 and plans to take action Aug. 10 on the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance ordinance.