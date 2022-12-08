When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Nov. 28.

What happened: The committee approved making the proposed budget available for public inspection. The budget includes a 0.5 mill tax hike, going from 1.7625 mills to 2.25. It is the first tax hike since 2017.

Key numbers: Revenues for 2023 are expected to be $49,103,208, or about $3 million less than appropriations, projected at $51,116,967. The shortage will be made up by a combination of the proposed tax hike, dipping into fund reserve balances and federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Electricity: Revenue from the borough’s electric fund revenues are expected to be $21.4 million versus expenses of $21.2 million. Ephrata operates its own electric business, buying power from major suppliers and reselling it to residents. Revenue from users is expected to be $20.8 million. Operation and maintenance of the distribution system is expected to cost $16.4 million.

Police coverage: Police protection for 2023 will cost a projected $8.3 million for the borough and its neighboring communities. Besides the borough, police cover Ephrata Township, West Cocalico Township and Adamstown Borough. In 2023 the amount paid to Ephrata police by the three municipalities will increase slightly. Adamstown will pay $248,833, up 3.79%, and West Cocalico will increase 3.50% to $998,576. Ephrata Township’s cost for service will increase to $1,990,002, or 1.75%.

No utility hikes: There will be no hike in sewer or water rates in 2023, and both revenues and expenses balance out, at $1.7 million for water and $1.4 million for sewer.

Quotable: “Budgeting for the year was difficult due to increased costs of all materials. Fuel costs have gone up exorbitantly and commodities have just gone up significantly,” said interim Borough Manager Nancy Harris.

Budget vote: Council will vote on the budget on Dec. 12.