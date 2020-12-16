When: Council meeting, Dec. 14, held mostly in virtual setting. Three council members were present in the borough hall, with five participating virtually along with four other borough officials. This allowed four residents to attend the meeting and maintain the 10-person limit on indoor gatherings.

What happened: Council gave final approval to its $44 million budget, which maintains the tax rate at 1.76 mills. The total budgeted revenue for 2021 is $44.17 million, with total budgeted expenses coming in at $44.07 million.

Fire budgets: The two primary fire companies that serve the borough, Pioneer and Lincoln, will be receiving extra funding in 2021 to purchase much-needed equipment. Each company will receive $22,000 toward its operating budget and $35,000 to its truck/equipment fund. Additionally, $41,000 will go to the Pioneer Company for its truck fund because of the necessity of purchasing a newer ladder truck, and $41,000 will go to the Lincoln Company for heavy rescue tools, Borough Manager D. Robert Thompson said.

Contributions: The borough also is making substantial donations to organizations that serve the community, including $53,000 to the Ephrata Area Public Library; $26,788 to the recreation center; and $7,000 to the community ambulance.

School project: Council approved a modification of preliminary plans for land development for planned building additions at Ephrata High School. The school district’s project has a number of components, according to Sarah McBee, director of media and community relations, including the addition to the high school to accommodate expanded music and performing arts space. Another component includes moving the high school tennis courts to a portion of the athletic fields across from the high school on Oak Boulevard and adjacent to Pershing Avenue. The entire project may take two years and could begin as early as the end of this school year, McBee said.