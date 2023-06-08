When: Ephrata Borough Council committee of the whole meeting, June 5.

What happened: Two residents in the 100 block of North Maple Street brought up the issue of homelessness in the borough.

Details: Elissa Petersheim and her neighbor Brittany Smith were troubled by what they called the growing number of homeless who camp out in and around a stormwater retention basin on land that holds the Applebee’s Grill and Bar and the Hampton Inn and Suites. The land abuts Diller Alley and some residents’ backyards.

More: Both Petersheim and Smith expressed compassion over the plight of the homeless. However, Smith added that she has a 3-year-old son.

Quotables: “When we’re outside in the yard, we can hear these people arguing,” Smith said. “I told my husband I’m tempted to move.” One morning she looked out her window and saw a woman, “a regular,” who did not move for several hours. She didn’t know if the woman was dead. “That’s very scary,” she said. Petersheim said the homeless leave trash all over the hill and “pee in my neighbor’s yard.” She also complained of a homeless person urinating along Diller Alley during the day.

Police presence: Police have been contacted several times, but the last time Smith called, she said, “you could hear the frustration” in the officer’s voice to the point where she regretted calling.

Police comments: Police Chief Chris McKim said Smith should never feel she is bothering the police by calling, saying an officer “will respond.”

Quotable: “Please call us. And I apologize if you were made to feel that way,” McKim said. “You’re right — we’re frustrated, but we should not take it out on you.”

Mayor comments: Mayor Ralph Mowen said the borough is looking into who owns the land in order to have them post private property or other signage to prevent people trespassing.

Police hiring: Council unanimously voted to conditionally hire three new police officers effective in July. Bronne Bruzgo, Eric Cudnohofsky and Grady Bixler will join the department contingent on physicals and on completion of the Reading Police Academy.

Nonvoting business: Council briefly discussed approving a development plan for the Gables at Richard Avenue. Vice President Linda Martin requested a change, but it was rejected. Martin asked that the developer not be permitted to connect his project with existing stub streets, temporary street endings meant to be extended in the future. Instead, the only access for the development would be South Market Street. Solicitor Isaac Wakefield advised against Martin’s idea, saying the stub streets were always intended to be connected to future development. To not allow that, he said, goes against the borough’s ordinances.

What’s next: Council will vote on the matter June 12. At that meeting, council will also vote on authorizing American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $322,197. Of that amount, $294,452 will be used for public safety compensation, such as police overtime. In addition, $27,690 will be used for technology expenditures. And $55 will go for legal fees. Council member Ricky Ressler said the borough will get one more infusion of ARPA cash in 2024 before the federal program ends.

Next meeting: The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. June 12.