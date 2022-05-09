When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, May 2.

What happened: Borough Council heard about a plan to hire Quantum Dynamix of Lancaster to “develop, execute and manage a communications and public relations strategy for the borough.”

Why it matters: The firm’s task, according to council member Kory Musser, chairman of the Special Projects Committee, will be to share information over social media platforms about happenings, events, changes such as road closures and other relevant “public safety events” in Ephrata. Musser said the move take this burden off of borough employees. “Nobody has really been trained for that,” Musser said. “They’ll just come in and do it as the need pops up. But now we’ll have a proactive approach to communication with the community.”

Next step: Borough Manager Michael McKenna will meet with Quantum Dynamix to develop a service agreement for council to review and vote on at the May 9 meeting.

Also: Council reviewed a request by the Ephrata Farmers Day Association to hold the 103rd Ephrata Fair on borough streets during the week of September 20-24. The request seeks to use borough-owned parking lots, Borough Hall, Whistle Stop Plaza and other locations. The association included a request to stage the annual Fair Parade on Old Mill Road, and on Oak and King streets, and to close certain streets on Sept. 21 for holding the parade.

Pandemic funds disbursement: During the next meeting, officials will likely decide how to use American Rescue Plan Act funds for “public safety compensation.” The amount being used is $357,464 of which $26,529 will be used toward technology projects.

Next meeting: Council will vote on these items and more at its May 9 meeting, starting at 7 p.m. in Borough Hall.