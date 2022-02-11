When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Feb. 7.

What happened: A request to allow a homeless shelter at a house on East Locust Street in the borough has been withdrawn. In order to open the shelter, nonprofit Good Samaritan Services needed to get a variance to allow a shelter on East Locust Street in the central business district. A February zoning hearing to address the variance has been canceled, though other plans for the house may be in the works.

Background: Nate Hoffer, Good Samaritan’s CEO, had applied for a variance that would allow a 60-day emergency shelter at 118 E. Locust St., a house damaged by fire last year. The project was part of Good Samaritan’s winter shelter program. According to a letter from Good Samaritan, participants would be admitted to the house via self-referral or community referral. They would have to be free of warrants, pass a drug test and be willing to participate in Good Samaritan’s program. In the program they would receive case management services to find permanent homes, have access to financial programs and get housing referrals. There would be a live-in staff. The house would contain 10 bedrooms and accommodate up to 15 men.

Public comment: About a dozen neighbors attended the meeting to voice concerns and fears. Bob Harter fretted that such a “low-barrier shelter” would become a host for transients other municipalities did not want. While Harter said he did not oppose helping the homeless, he said the borough needs to balance its social services with economic development and the use of such buildings “negates what we’re trying to do on the other side.” Kevin Burkholder, whose Washington Avenue house backs up to the Locust Street dwelling, said, “I’m all for helping people in need, but we do care about our neighborhood, our families, our property values and all the kids walking to school every day.” Resident Tina Thompson said something needs to be done. Homeless people need a place to go and having a shelter is safer than having them “wandering out and about.” She hopes Hoffer is not deterred in his efforts to create such a place.

What’s next: According to a note read at the meeting by council President Thomas Reinhold, Hoffer may try a new approach. “He’s currently looking into uses for that property that fall within the permitted uses as defined currently in the zoning ordinance,” Reinhold said.

Other business: Council discussed an upcoming water project replacing a 6-inch cast iron pipe with a new 12-inch pipe along East Main Street between Spring Garden and Ridge Avenue. During construction, set to begin May 30 and last two to three months, westbound traffic on Main Street will progress past the construction. However, eastbound cars will be made to use the “Ephrata Fair detour” of Fulton Street and Bethany Road. Most construction will be done at night and council wants the work done before the fair in September.

New Year’s Eve event: The board was also briefed about a proposed New Year’s Eve event on Dec. 31 in downtown Ephrata. Scheduled for 9:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m., the new event will see Main Street closed from Lake Street to Park Avenue and State Street closed from West Franklin to East Locust. Mainspring of Ephrata is organizing the event. A crane will drop an object in the square at midnight. The only question right now, is what kind of object will be dropped. That is yet to be decided.