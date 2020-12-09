When: Ephrata Borough Council work session, Dec. 7.

What happened: Council gave approval to a preliminary budget that retains the current tax rate. A vote on the final budget is set for Dec. 14.

Why it matters: The tax rate will remain at 1.7625 mills or $176.25 for a home assessed at $100,000. A homeowner with a house valued at $150,000 will pay $264.38 in real estate taxes.

Budget: The tax rate is unchanged even though the borough general fund is not balanced. The general fund lists revenue of $13.05 million and appropriations of $13.35 million. The additional approximately $300,000 will come from the borough’s fund balance.

Details: Other figures: Total revenue, $44.17 million; total appropriations, $44 million; capital fund, $1.6 million in revenue and $3.96 million in appropriations; water revenue and appropriations of about $1.6 million; electric revenue of $18.59 million and appropriations of $17.72 million; sewer revenue of $2.48 million and appropriations of $2.21 million; sanitation revenue of $911,301 and appropriations of $1.07 million; highway aid revenue of $342,562 and appropriations of $400,000; economic development nearly balanced at $157,000; and internal services revenue of $3.44 million and appropriations of $3.36 million.

Fire company donations: The borough allocates a total of $76,000 for Pioneer and Lincoln fire companies.

Pandemic: In a COVID-related matter, resident Susanna Wurtz asked council members if they could make a public announcement promoting COVID-19 safety guidelines, such as wearing masks and social distancing. Council Vice President Thomas Reinhold agreed guidelines need to be followed, but the council has not agreed to a public statement to that effect.

Quotable: “Rates are skyrocketing again, and it’s very scary,” Wurtz said. “Leadership has not been there, and it does have to start right here with our council. I would love to see a public statement from council encouraging people in Ephrata to continue following COVID guidelines.”

Agenda: Besides voting on the budget Dec 14, the council will consider a building plan application from Ephrata High School for building additions and tennis courts and will also consider finalizing a no parking ordinance on East Main Street.