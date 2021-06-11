When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, June 7.

What happened: Borough Council selected Wesley Dudley, 39, as councilman for the Second Ward by a 6 -1 vote.

Background: He will replace Melvin Weiler who passed away unexpectedly May 18. Dudley will serve until the end of this year. If he chooses, he can run for a two-year term at a special election in November. He serves as police chaplain and associate pastor at Dove Westgate Church in Ephrata,

Quotable: “I’m very honored to be able to serve my community and ward and to get to know the heartbeat of Ephrata even better and just to continue to help Ephrata live up to its name and be a fruitful place,” Dudley said after the meeting.

Other candidates: Dudley was one of three residents who had submitted resumes and were interviewed by council at the meeting. Also running was Amy Fuller, a registered dietician and mother of three, and Rebecca Beres, a small business owner and a familiar voice at council meetings. Beres already had her name placed on the upcoming ballot for a 4-year council position.

In other business: Council decided to charge the Ephrata Area School District $196,107 for building permit fees for an upcoming $37.5 million construction project. Borough Manager Bob Thompson said ordinarily the building permit fees for a project that size would amount to $405,264, but the district asked for a fee waiver. Council, as an entity that runs of tax dollars, expressed hesitation to excessively fee another entity that operates on tax dollars.