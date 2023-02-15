A posting on social media suggesting Ephrata officials want to close emergency homeless shelters over the winter led dozens of concerned citizens to pack an Ephrata Borough Council meeting Monday night.

More than 100 people showed up at the meeting, overflowing from council chambers into the lobby and beyond, in reaction to an alert posted on the website and Facebook page of Good Samaritan Services, which runs several shelters in town, including shelters for women with children, single men and an emergency shelter at the Living Room Church on North State Street. The latter facility was the center of discussion.

The alert stated: “There is a new movement within Borough Council to change a zoning ordinance which allows churches to host temporary shelters like Good Sam’s winter shelter program. This puts the future of our winter shelter at risk.”

Council, for its part, contends there is no such movement.

Hannah Miller, chief program and impact officer at Good Samaritan, opened the discussion Monday with a goal to “advocate and show support” for the community regarding homelessness.

“I wanted to set that tone,” she said. “It is not us against council.”

Miller said Ephrata should be proud of the services it provides, including safe overnight lodging for the homeless.

She was followed by at least 15 others, all but one of whom sang Good Samaritan’s praises for the agency’s work providing safety and assistance for the less fortunate.

At previous council meetings, some borough residents have expressed concern that providing services for the homeless invites transients into the borough, lowering property values and threatening the safety of children.

Resident fears

Resident Kyle Robinson said the answer to homelessness must be cooperation, not regulation.

“I would encourage this body to work together with organizations like Good Sam and the local churches who serve those in the community,” he said.

Janessa Kline, who works for Good Samaritan, was once homeless herself. She said some people in that situation are there because of bad choices, while others suffer after catastrophic events, such as a house fire.

“I’ve been on the streets,” she said. “I know what it’s like and walked where everyone in our winter shelter has walked. We are doing great work.”

All of those Good Samaritan has helped, she said, “are extremely grateful” but now “are worried about losing a place of residency over the wintertime.”

A woman who identified herself only as Sonya went to a Good Samaritan shelter when she had no place else to go.

“No one would help me,” she said. “No one.”

Now she has a part-time job and helps other homeless people.

“Four months of being there changed my life dramatically,” she said.

The homeless are now her friends.

“Just talk to them,” she said. “Listen to them. That’s all they want.”

‘Baseless claims’

When council took its turn to speak, members rejected the premise of the discussion as being a misrepresentation on social media.

“I can’t be any more clear,” said Council President Tom Reinhold. “There is not a movement within council to change any zoning ordinance regarding houses of worship from providing temporary winter shelters. We’re all in agreement that our neighbors in need experiencing homelessness deserve our help.”

He said the rumor was simply false accusations “borne out of baseless claims” by individuals “who spin their own narrative” on social media.

“Ephrata can become a model for other communities, big or small,” Reinhold said. “We can make changes here. I know the passion is there. We need to move forward together.” Council Vice President Linda Martin has taken heat on this issue. Martin, who was vacationing in California, issued a statement read by Reinhold. Referring to the ordinance in question, she pointed to a phrase that provides for houses of worship to establish temporary “cold weather emergency shelters.”

Martin said residents had asked her to define that portion of the ordinance, and she was unable to do so “based on how it is currently written.” She said she has simply asked that the ordinance be “clarified” so council members could better understand and explain it. “At no time did I say there was a specific proposal to change zoning,” she said.

Freshman council member Kory Musser also has taken heat on the issue. He said he was disturbed “by the misrepresentation of my views” when he previously relayed concerns voiced to him by residents of the second ward regarding homeless people congregating at the shelter hours before the doors open.

Council said no change to the ordinance regulating emergency shelters in churches had ever been discussed.

Councilman Tim Barr said some concern from the community stems from parents who fear their children will come into contact with what they call “unsavory people.”

Barr said Good Samaritan “is doing great work.”

Mayor Ralph Mowen, who formed a homeless coalition of various agencies about a year ago, implored council to visit the shelter. He said, contrary to initial fears, shelters in the borough have not been “overrun” by individuals from outside the Ephrata area, with the maximum occupancy reaching only 25.

Mowen has an obvious passion for the plight of the homeless. Choking up, he told council, “Talk to them. Don’t make fun of them. Don’t throw things at them. Don’t swear at them. They don’t deserve it. They didn’t ask to be where they’re at. As long as I have breath, I’m going to work at doing something about it.”

Along with Reinhold, Mowen said a public symposium on the homeless will be held in the next four to six weeks at a venue larger than borough hall.