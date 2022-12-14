When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Dec. 12.

What happened: Borough officials, including police Chief John Petrick, declined to comment on an unsubstantiated report that Petrick is resigning.

What’s next: Council President Tom Reinhold said more information will be forthcoming later this week.

Background: Petrick came to Ephrata in September 2020. He had served as chief of police administration from 2017-20 in State College and police chief in Patton Township, Centre County before that.

Budget passed: Council approved the 2023 budget. The $51 million spending package includes a 0.5-mill tax increase upping the borough’s millage rate from 1.7625 to 2.25. Included in the budget is a $66,000 donation to the Ephrata Public Library, up from $60,000 last year. In addition the borough, which owns the library building, will donate $80,000 in free electricity plus pay for janitorial services, snow removal and other services.

Plan approved: Council also approved a final land development plan for a proposed apartment building to be erected at 1300 W. Main St. The building is a 10,500-square-foot, three-story, 30-unit structure on the site of the former BB&T Bank at Hummer Avenue and West Main. The structure will include 42 parking spaces. An access drive leading from the former bank onto West Main will be kept but will be a right-turn-only exit from the site. This project had been roundly criticized by residents of the adjoining Lincoln Heights area, including Councilwoman Linda Martin. The plan passed on a 6-2 vote.

Quotable: “This is bad deal for the residents. It’s a bad deal for the town,” Martin said.

Also: Council approved a request to partner with the Lincoln Fire Company on the purchase of a new fire truck. Under the agreement, Lincoln will cover 36% of the cost and Ephrata Borough will cover 64%. The purchase is not to exceed $1.5 million. This is a similar deal to the one the borough negotiated with Pioneer Fire Company when the company bought its new ladder truck. Council also voted to approve a stipend of $1,000 per month to interim Borough Manager Nancy Harris for each month she served in the position. Harris became interim manager in September when Michael McKenna resigned. The board also appointed Karen Gerhart as borough treasurer and assistant secretary.

Next meeting: Council will meet again Jan. 3.