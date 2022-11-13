When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Nov. 7.

What happened: Ephrata residents may be looking at a tax hike next year, council member Ricky Ressler, Budget and Finance Committee chair, said during the borough’s work session. He said preliminary data shows “a significant deficit,” so a tax increase will be under review at the next committee meeting.

Also: Ressler said the borough had looked to spend “a significant amount of money in the capital budget next year.” The committee asked staff to see if any of those projects can be deferred.

Tax hike option: At present, Ephrata’s real estate tax rate is 1.7625 mills. The last tax hike was “at least four years ago,” he said. Council member Tim Barr acknowledged that costs continue to increase, but he said he hopes a solution could be found without a tax hike. Councilman Vic Richard said labor costs are about 76% of the budget. “There’s only so much cutting you can do and still remain viable,” Richard said.

Other business: The Community Services Committee received a request by Mainspring of Ephrata to host an ExtraGive event at Whistle Stop Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 18. There will be food trucks but no alcohol or raffles.