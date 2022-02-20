When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Feb. 14.

What happened: Borough Council unanimously approved a New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Ephrata. Mainspring of Ephrata will host the event in Whistle Stop Plaza beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31; it will run until 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1.

Other details: The original idea was to “drop” some item connected to Ephrata, but Mainspring Executive Director Joy Ashley said the drop is just one of several ideas under discussion. She said there will be entertainment at the event, and event sponsors are needed. Council agreed to close Main Street from Park Avenue to Lake Street, and State Street from West Franklin to East Locust streets where the midnight arrival of 2023 will be celebrated. Council also approved a request by Mainspring to make alcohol available at the event.

Quotable: “People will get bracelets and they’ll have to stay within the perimeter of the plaza,” Ashley said. “They can’t take the containers off the premises.”

Also: Council approved a request from the Ephrata Area Education Foundation to hold a Purple and Gold 5K run in the Lincoln Heights development area on Saturday, April 23.

Cultural fund disbursements: Council approved $10,500 for the 2022 Cultural Arts Grant. The grant recipients are as follows: Ephrata Public Library ($3,500), Ephrata Performing Arts Center ($3,000), Ephrata Cloister Associates ($800), Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley ($1,000), Ephrata Recreation Center ($1,000) and Eicher Arts Center ($1,200).