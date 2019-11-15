When: Council meeting, Nov. 11.
What happened: Council voted to approve a lease with Ephrata Recreation Center to continue its operations in the borough-owned building. Council President Susan E. Rowe voted against the deal.
Background: Before the vote, Rowe asked Jim Summers, rec center director, if any considerations had been put in place to give discounted memberships to borough residents. When he said there was not, Rowe expressed her displeasure in the vote. Rowe has been in favor of giving residents a financial break on memberships, which cost $300 per person. Taxpayers are paying for the future repairs needed by the rec center, so it’s only fitting they get a discount on memberships, Rowe said.
What’s next: The initial term of the lease will begin Jan. 1, 2020, and for the first three years the payment will be $1 a year. Beginning in January 2023, the rec center will pay $12,000 annually.