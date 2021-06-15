When: Council meeting, June 14.

What happened: Motorists can expect nearly a month of detours and using alternate routes after Ephrata Borough Council approved a request to close Bethany Road from East Main to East Fulton streets, possibly until July 14. Other than local traffic, vehicles will not be able to access East Main from Bethany Road between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Background: The request for the road closure was made by Oley-based Barrasso Excavating Inc., which is performing a major water line project along East Main Street from Ridge Avenue to just beyond Bethany Road. A portion also stretches along of Bethany Road itself. Borough Manager Robert Thompson said affected residents in that area have been alerted to the closure.

Quotable: “They’re abandoning a 6-inch cast iron water main and moving all the water services to a 12-inch line. It will provide better service and reliability,” said Thompson, describing the work.