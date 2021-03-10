When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, March 8.

What happened: Council unanimously voted to borrow up to $2.5 million to help Pioneer Volunteer Fire Company purchase its new aerial ladder truck. An ordinance to borrow the money, along with an accompanying resolution, makes it possible for the borough to meet its pledge of contributing 64% of the fire truck’s estimated cost of $1.52 million. Meanwhile, the resolution puts limits on the amount borrowed and ensures the funds will be used only to help pay for the fire truck, said Ricky Ressler, budget and finance committee chairman.

The cost: While the final cost of the aerial ladder truck is uncertain, officials said they do not expect it to approach $2.5 million. That amount simply allows financial flexibility. The fire company’s share of the cost will come from sale of its old truck, with the rest coming from a fund balance.

Whistle Stop Plaza: Council voted to donate $5,000 to Mainspring of Ephrata to help with improvements of Whistle Stop Plaza, the town’s gathering place. Borough Manager Bob Thompson said he expects the group will use the borough’s contribution toward the project cost estimated at “$15,000 and some change,” with the rest coming from donations.

Scope of project: Councilwoman Linda Martin, who sits on the Mainspring board, said bids for the project, especially the stonework portion, were “exorbitant,” and the group hopes to receive donated labor for that work. Mainspring plans to put music and extra lighting into the plaza and purchase more tables and chairs to create a space where people can gather. The plan is also to lower the height of the some of the planters around the plaza both to increase visibility and to create more seating for events.

Also: Council granted permission to Ephrata recCenter to hold the Memorial Day 5K Race on May 31. The race must meet COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the state health department.