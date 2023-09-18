When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Sept. 11.

What happened: Council voted to contract the Schrader Group of Lancaster to erect a new building to provide storage for the borough’s electric department. The proposed 16,900-square-foot structure will be on borough-owned land at Wenger Drive and Church Avenue.

The cost: A preliminary estimate of the cost is $15 million, said Borough Manager Nancy Harris, though the building has not yet been designed.

Other news: The borough is looking to better enforce code violations for property maintenance by using a Quick Ticket program.

Quotable: “Say, if someone has high grass,” Harris said. “We’ll give them a notice to fix it. If they don’t then we apply a ticket right to the property, applying right-of-way to get it done. What we’re hoping is it’s going to quicker code enforcement for the typical nuisance issues that pop up.”

More: The hope is that the Quick Ticket will “get people to respond quicker.” Fines for violations are $100 for the first offense, $150 for the second and $200 for each succeeding violation. Fines must be paid in 10 days. Citations are currently sent through the mail. Harris said the borough will educate the public about how it works.

Signal upgrade: Council voted to hire C. M. High Inc. to upgrade the intersection of South Academy Drive and Route 272. Cost of the contract is $390,000, and the borough has secured a $222,400 grant from the state’s Automated Red Light Enforcement program.

More: Mainspring of Ephrata was granted permission to paint a mural on the wall of the borough-owned North Franklin Street parking lot. The mural is part of Mainspring’s effort to introduce art into the community.

What’s next: Council will next meet on Oct. 2.