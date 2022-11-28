When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, Nov. 21, hosted by Ephrata Intermediate School in the middle school media center.

What happened: Intermediate school students showcased how they do their morning meetings and encouraged the board to actively take part in the meeting.

Why it matters: The school board recently started having their regular meetings at different schools within the district. The goal is to visit all schools throughout the academic year and have students and staff present something they’re proud of from their school.

Background: The intermediate school set aside 20 minutes each day for their morning meetings. Here, they share about themselves, learn about their peers, talk about what they enjoy about their school and more. The meeting is meant to set the tone for the day and give students a fresh start every morning when they arrive at school.

Demonstration: An important part of their morning meetings is to engage with each other. The students formed a circle and asked the board to join. Looking each other in the eye, they all said something they enjoy about the school and the district. There were about a dozen student comments, including: “I like that we belong here,” “it’s nice that we never feel alone” and “I like that there are so many nice kids and teachers.” Board member Philip Eby pointed out that he appreciates how the district is committed to achieving success, one student at a time.

Quotable: “We want to bring our morning meeting to your evening meeting so that you can start your meeting in a positive way,” Ephrata Intermediate School Principal Kevin Deemer said.

Clay Elementary upgrades: The board approved a letter of commitment with a contractor, Trane Technologies, to complete a building evaluation and to develop engineering drawings for bid documents for an HVAC project at Clay Elementary School. The project will include building improvement, energy conservation measures and HVAC upgrades. Last year, the board earmarked about $2 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds for facility upgrades at the school. The budget base range for the project is $7.4 million to $8.4 million.

Science day: Every scheduled half-day means it is science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) day for Ephrata Area elementary school students. This is one of the district programs that are funded by the Ephrata Area Education Foundation. The board approved a contract with Science Explorers to organize a STEAM day for all district elementary schools in December where they will explore interactive assemblies and hands-on lessons. The total cost is $4,878, all of which are paid for by the foundation.

What’s next: Ephrata Area school board will meet Dec. 5 for their annual reorganization meeting, which will be held in the district boardroom.