When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, Feb. 1, via Zoom video.

What happened: Ephrata business manager Kristee Reichard said administrators are in weekly meetings with architects to design the music/Washington/HVAC/district office project.

Background: The estimated $38 million project has three main components including an addition to Ephrata High School to accommodate expanded music and performing arts spaces. Also, a program called Project Build a Better Future, which teaches students ages 18-21 with special needs how to prepare for life outside the classroom, now housed at the Washington facility, would move to the high school. The headquarters for the student services department, also there, would move to the high school. The project calls for a complete HVAC system replacement at Ephrata high and middle schools.

Details: High school additions and renovations include a virtual education classroom; expanded facilities for music/performing arts; band/orchestra and related storage; IT reception desk and conference room; new district boardrooms; and access accommodations for the music suite, the district office and bathrooms near the auditorium. Site renovations include removing the existing tennis courts at high school and adding three tennis courts across from Oak Boulevard.

What’s next: Reichard said she is looking to have competitive bids out by March 9 and returned to the board for consideration at its April 26 meeting. Officials would like to start construction in June, Reichard said.

Pending approvals: Reichard reviewed with the board pending agreements for land development, operations and maintenance and stormwater management with Ephrata Borough for the high school building addition and tennis courts projects.