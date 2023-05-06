When: Ephrata Area School Board committee of the whole meeting, May 1.

What happened: Vice President Tim Stayer recommended the board consider a 5.1% tax increase in the preliminary budget, which is the highest increase allowable by the state Department of Education’s Act 1 index.

Why it matters: President Chris Weber said this move allows the board to have the flexibility to adjust for the final budget. The board can’t pass a higher tax rate in the final budget if the board goes with a lower rate in the preliminary round.

Projected numbers: If the board passes a preliminary budget based on the 5.1% limit, the projected revenues would be $84,810,857 with expenditures of $84,156,777. The district would see a surplus of $654,080. Projected real estate tax revenue is $46,687,097. Without a tax increase, the district would experience a deficit of $1,650,925.

Cost to the homeowner: The real estate millage would increase by .92 mills from 18.23 to 19.15 mills. A property owner in the district with an assessed property value of $174,513 would pay $3,341 in 2023-24, which is an increase of $160.

What’s next: The board will vote on the preliminary budget at its next meeting.

Survey: Superintendent Brian Troop shared the results from a parent/guardian survey on the topic of a district website revamp and the addition of a new mobile app.

Surprising stat: Troop said he was “surprised” by the time of day parents and guardians access the website. Almost 50% of respondents said they access the website after 5 p.m. He explained the district wanted to know that information for setting a “target” when new information should be shared online.

Mobile app: Of the respondents, 73.9% prefer a mobile app over a website. Respondents suggested implementing notifications that can be customized. An example Troop gave was if a parent has a child attending Clay Elementary, they could set the app to only receive notifications relating to Clay Elementary. Respondents listed accessing school and district calendars and lunch menus as the most useful items in a mobile app.

What’s next: The school board will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. May 8, at the district building at 803 Oak Boulevard, Ephrata.