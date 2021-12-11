When: Ephrata Area school board reorganization and committee of the whole meeting, Dec. 6, in person and streamed via Zoom.

What happened: Magisterial District Judge Tony S. Russell administered the oath of office to new board member Justin Showalter, as well as returning members Philip Eby, Timothy Stayer, and David Wissler. Showalter takes the place of Glenn Martin, who did not run for reelection.

Reorganization: Richard Gehman was reinstated as board president, while Chris Weber was reinstated as vice president, each for a one-year term.

Quotable: ”Thank you all for the vote of confidence. Your support is appreciated,” Gehman said after being reelected.

Rescue funds: The school administration is suggesting creating two new positions focusing on promoting student voice and belonging. If approved, these temporary positions will be funded through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) pandemic relief grants from the federal government. “Since we’ve been going through the environment that we have for the last two years, student engagement has been difficult. We believe that student voice helps kids to become engaged in their environments,” assistant superintendent Jacy Clugston Hess said. The administration also suggests raising the pay for substitute teachers and starting bonus incentives to attract workers. This would also be funded by ESSER. The board will vote on the items during their next board meeting.

Public comment: Four district parents addressed the board during the time for public comment, all of them expressing frustration with masks now being a required for in-person learning. “Make a decision and then go with it. Even if it’s one I don’t like, at least then I know how to lead my family and my children. I can’t make a decision on what’s best for them when it changes weekly, daily, monthly,” Jason Shirk said. A letter from the school administration was recently sent out to district families informing them that students, staff and visitors are expected to wear face coverings in school unless they had previously received an exception, effective Dec. 6.

2022 meeting dates: Committee of the whole meetings will continue to be held the first Monday every month, and regular board meetings every third Monday of the month.

What’s next: Ephrata Area school board will have its regular meeting Dec. 20.