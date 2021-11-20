When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, Nov. 15, at Ephrata middle school and streamed via Zoom.

What happened: In a 6-2 vote, the board approved Glenn Martin’s motion to put it into writing that the district will not allow COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held within district facilities. Board President Richard Gehman and member Timothy Stayer voted against it. Board member Tim Stauffer was not present.

Why it’s important: COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children ages 5-11. The district states in its health and safety plan it will continually share local and regional options for vaccinations for families and students from the county and the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 with their parents. If IU13 were to ask Ephrata Area schools to be a host site for COVID-19 vaccines, they would not be allowed.

Background: In past board meetings, members have been discussing making strong and clear statements when it comes to the school board’s opinions on masks in school and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. During the Nov. 15 meeting, the board voted on no less than four resolutions on the topics, including a statement on how the board disagrees with the mask mandate. After the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court voided the mask order on Nov. 10, masks have been optional for students and staff. The district’s mask-optional policy remained in place after the state announced its appeal of the court decision.

Discussion: During the three-hour meeting, board members spent a good amount of time talking about vaccine clinics. Stayer suggested the board stays neutral. “I know there’s a lot of parents that don’t want it. But I’ve also talked to parents who want the vaccine for their children, and they’re having difficulty getting it,” he said. Board Vice President Chris Weber said he was uncertain. “This has been a really contentious issue in our community, like off the charts, people believe all kinds of things about all kinds of things,” he said.

Quotable: “There will be families that are happy with this, and there will be families that are disappointed. To our community, let’s continue to be respectful,” Gehman said.

Recognition: Martin is retiring after 24 years of service on the school board. Gehman thanked Martin on behalf of the board for his dedication to the community and school district.

What’s next: The board will have its board reorganization and committee of the whole meeting Dec. 6.