When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, Nov. 1, at Ephrata Middle School and streamed via Zoom.

What happened: The school board discussed a drafted resolution that supports individual freedom to choose the COVID-19 vaccine. The resolution states that the board recognizes the historical efficacy of proven vaccines in public health but strongly disapproves any policies regarding mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, regardless of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. It further states the board disapproves all proposals for statewide, nationwide or global COVID-19 vaccine passports, health passes or similar policies.

Why it’s important: A COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 and up is now available.

Background: District parents have brought up concerns regarding COVID-19 vaccines and if the vaccine would become a requirement for students. The board has talked about the topic over the past board meetings, and the resolution will be voted on at the upcoming regular board meeting Nov. 15.

Discussion: When talking about COVID-19 vaccines for children, board member Philip Eby said parents should make the call, and should they want the vaccine for their children, they are free to do so, but not on school grounds. “I don’t think the district should be promoting it, encouraging it or holding vaccinations for our kids here,” he said, to which the majority of the audience applauded and some said “amen.”

Quotable: “As for the vaccine clinics, would you just stand up and say no? It sounds like you don’t want them,” district parent Beth Cramer said when talking about school being a potential place for children to get the COVID-19 vaccine. She added that if a COVID-19 vaccine mandate is put in place for students, she would take her child out of school. About 20 community members were attending the meeting in person, all of them without masks.

Bathroom vandalism: A 19-year-old person not attending Ephrata High School snuck into the school recently to attempt a social media trend including vandalizing school bathrooms. Once the administration was made aware of the situation, after a social media video had been shared with them, the staff searched the location and surrounding area shown in the video. The individual was located at the high school and has been criminally charged with trespassing and vandalism.

What’s next: The school board will have its regular board meeting Nov. 15.