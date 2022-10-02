When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, Sept. 26.

What happened: Ephrata Area voted 6-1 to appoint district parent Lara Paparo to fill the vacancy left by former board member David Wissler and serve on the board through December 2023. Board member Tim Stauffer opposed. Board member Trisha Good was absent.

Bio: Paparo is an associate director of the Penn Literacy Network, a professional development program. She recently received her doctorate in educational leadership; her dissertation focused on middle and high school teachers’ experiences in hybrid instruction during COVID-19. Paparo also has two kids in district schools.

The candidates: The following six candidates were interviewed: Mike Miller, who recently lost the GOP primary in the 36th Senate District to the incumbent, state Sen. Ryan Aument of West Hempfield; Tina Thompson; Jason Breckbill; Tyler Wackley; Tim Craven; and Paparo. The last two also applied to fill the previous board vacancy earlier this year. Candidates had the option to stay for the board meeting, and Paparo was the only one who stayed past her interview.

Questions: Candidates were asked about their motivation for seeking appointment; what they view as the most contentious issue in public education; their perspective on the partnership between parents, school staff and the state; and how the board can help the district to become a national leader in seeing students reach their full potential.

Contentious issues: “The issue I feel most connected to, as a former classroom teacher, is the arguments surrounding curriculum. What should be taught, what can’t be taught, what belongs in the classroom, and what belongs in the home,” Paparo said when asked about contentious issues, adding: “Personally, I think there needs to be a partnership between schools and families to make sure that everybody is being heard, and that there’s room for conversations and collaboration.” During his interview, Miller said he would focus on lessening political divisiveness. He also pointed out that books seem to be the most contentious thing around the country and that “some states are really starting to put their foot down,” using Oklahoma as an example. “There are other forums in life where children can be introduced to the content that we’re hearing about in these libraries. And so I don’t think it should be forced down parents’ throats and then we are acting sort of like, ‘how did it get there?’ ” he said.

Public comment: Five district residents spoke during public comment, voicing concern about potentially having Miller on the board. Rebecca Branle, also a parent, said: “I’m going to read a quote from a candidate who said, ‘These PA RINOS (Republicans in name only) need citizens in front of their homes this weekend. Rattle them. Rattle their wives. Make their neighbors question why Republicans are protesting a Republican.’ He talked about not wanting division, but I can’t imagine that we would want our children when faced with conflict, to treat one another in that way. Rattle their wives?”

Election protest: Miller was actively protesting the results of the 2020 election, and the quote she was referring to was said by Miller as he criticized Republican officials for not decertifying Biden’s win in the state. Dec. 30, 2020, he spoke at protests held outside House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s office and home. The quote is printed in a Feb. 2, 2022, LNP | LancasterOnline article by former LNP staff writer Gillian McGoldrick.

Discussion: During deliberations, board members were asked to share their thoughts on who they would like to see on the board. Paparo was brought up as the most favorable applicant. Miller was mentioned in a comment from Weber, saying: “I would like to highlight something Tina Thompson and Mike Miller both hit, which was the need for a local perspective. You guys know me, I’m a local guy.”

What’s next: Ephrata Area school board will meet for their committee of the whole meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.