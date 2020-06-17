When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, June 15.

What happened: During a Zoom video meeting, the board passed a $72.45 million budget for next school year with no real estate tax hike. However, the board approved a $10 per capita tax.

Deficit: The budget has a deficit of $1.64 million. To make up the difference, board President Rick Gehman said the district will tap into its fund balance. Gehman said administrators will begin working on finding ways to rebuild the fund balance going forward. Altering some class sizes and pulling money from the capital project fund are two examples of ways the district will offset the deficit with minimal impact on students, said Superintendent Brian Troop.

Your property tax bill: The district’s 17.25 millage rate remains unchanged from last year. To calculate your tax burden, multiply the millage rate by the number of thousands of the assessed value of your property.

COVID-19: The impact of the pandemic made this a difficult budget for school officials challenged by revenue drops in real estate, earned income and investment income.

New hires: The board named Mike O’Donnell Ephrata’s new athletic director, effective end of November. O’Donnell, the boys lacrosse coach and social studies teacher, will spend time learning the job from Steve Sweigart, who plans to retire in December. O’Donnell will give up his teaching job for the leadership post. Ron Wales will be the coordinator of instructional programs. He holds a similar role in grades six through 12 in another district. Chris Montagna is the new Clay Elementary principal. He was an assistant principal in another school district.