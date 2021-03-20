When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, March 15, via Zoom video.

What happened: The school board approved deals with online learning vendors Apex Learning and Accelerate Education to provide online courses.

Apex: The cost of 64 seats and the package with Apex Learning is $11,100 in 2021-22. The previous vendor was costing the district a little more than $24,000. Ephrata business Manager Kristee Reichard said this agreement offers a better option for the district’s needs at significantly less cost.

Accelerate: The district is amending an agreement with Accelerate Education to extend support through August for students and teachers who are part of the Ephrata High School at Washington and summer school programs. The cost is $1,090.

Transportation software: The board approved an agreement with Transfinder for software licensing and hosting services. The software helps districts develop and manage bus and van routes and assists with the assignment of students to each bus. The first-year cost is $17,090 for 2021-22 and is broken down as follows: software system initial cost $11,740 due upon execution of agreement; annual service fee and $5,350 due July 2. The district will pay the annual service fee of $5,350 for software host services upon completion of the initial one-year term.

Upcoming events: Sarah McBee, the district’s director of media and community relations, said all future meetings — committee and voting — will take place in-person in the Ephrata Middle School media center. Voting meetings will also be available via Zoom. The committee of the whole meeting is 7 p.m. April 19. The regular meeting is at 7 p.m. April 26.