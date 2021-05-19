When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, May 10, live and via Zoom video.

What happened: The school board authorized the administration to move ahead on contracts for the music space, Washington facility, HVAC and district office project at cost of $32.85 million. The project, which is coming in at or below the projected bid price, includes a complete HVAC system replacement at the high school and middle school.

Details: The construction and renovation plan has three main components including an addition to Ephrata High School to accommodate expanded music and performing arts spaces. Also, a program called Project Build a Better Future, which teaches students ages 18-21 with special needs how to prepare for life outside the classroom, would move from the Washington facility to the high school. The headquarters for the student services department, also there, would move to the high school.

What’s next: Superintendent Brian Troop said construction will begin in June.

Preliminary budget approved: Board members approved the proposed preliminary budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year beginning July 1.

What happened: Property owners in the district could face up to a 3.7% tax increase, based on the state’s Act 1 limit for this year, to fund the $76.12 million spending plan. As more data from the state and federal resources becomes available in the next 30 days, the board will determine how much of a tax hike, if any, is necessary.

What this means: The maximum tax levy allowed by the state would be 17.88 mills. The district’s current millage rate is 17.25. At 17.88 mills, the owner of a property assessed at $173,718, the district average, would face a $109 increase and a tax obligation of $3,106. Last year the district had no tax increase.