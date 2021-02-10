When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, Feb. 8, via Zoom video.

What happened: Superintendent Brian Troop told school board members that 46 students were named scholar athletes by the district after receiving straight As for the second marking period. There were also 63 students who earned all As and Bs in their respective courses while competing in interscholastic sports for Ephrata High School.

Quotable: “As you know, this is one of the reports we value very highly here at Ephrata,” Troop told board members. “This proves they can manage their time and achieve a high expectation on the field, as well as off the field in the classroom. It is a good predictor for success out in the real world, where employers want employees who can do A or B work and manage their outside life with their inside work life.”

Prom: The board approved a catering agreement with DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading for the prom package in May. The estimated cost is $14,852. The deposit for last year’s prom will be rolled over to this year’s prom because 2020 prom had to be canceled. The remaining expenses will be paid by the Class of 2022 student activity fund and students.

Medical: Board members also approved two medical items. The first is the medical and dependent care flexible spending account for 2020-2021, which will permit employees to make changes to the medical and dependent care flexible spending account election at any time for the plan year ending June 30 without the need for a qualifying event. The district also entered into an agreement with Lancaster General Hospital for Health-e Student Connect. This service will allow school nurses a read-only view into the student’s records when a LG Health provider treats a child and the parent signs an authorization form. There is no cost to the district.

Teacher honored: Wendy Mellinger, who teaches social studies at Ephrata high school, was presented the Ephrata VFW Teacher of the Year award.

Upcoming meeting dates: the board committee of the whole meeting is March 1, and the regular meeting is March 15.