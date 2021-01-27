When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, Jan. 25, via Zoom video.

What happened: Ephrata football coach Kris Miller was named assistant softball coach at Ephrata High School.

Background: Miller, who just finished his fifth season at the helm of the football team, including three straight nonlosing seasons for a 15-12 three-year record, previously coached softball as the junior varsity coach at Northern Lebanon High School. He teaches math at Ephrata High School.

Circle the dates: Board members approved the new school calendar. Highlights include the 2021-22 school year starting Aug. 30, giving the district a longer summer for construction activities. Also circle the dates for days off Sept. 23 for the Ephrata Fair and Nov. 29 for deer hunting.

Career and tech center budget: The board approved paying $897,133 toward the $22.79 million Lancaster County Career & Technology Center budget next school year. The increase is 1.9%, or just more than $17,000, than this year.

Grant award: Ephrata Superintendent Brian Troop said the district received a $10,000 grant from Project Lead The Way for the district’s engineering program. The grant will help pay to train a retiring teacher’s replacement, Troop said.

Board recognized: Troop also recognized school board members, who collectively represent more than 87 years of board experience and service.

Quotable: “I get to work with these people more closely than anyone else in the district,” Troop said. “I can tell you that you will never find a group that cares more deeply about our community and its children and our future than what we have on this board. I am continually impressed with their insights, wisdom, dedication and doing whatever it takes for our district to reach its mission.”