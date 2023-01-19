When: Ephrata area school board committee meeting, Jan. 9.

What happened: The board discussed a potential market pay analysis that would look into salary ranges of support staff positions to ensure the positions are competitive locally.

Why it matters: The school district is struggling to fill many of its support staff positions. Support staff in the district are paid hourly, starting at $13.50 per hour. Currently, there are 29 vacancies, 18 of which are part-time special education para educator positions.

The analysis: Pending board approval later this month, Herbein | Mosteller HR Solutions will analyze 10-15 benchmark support staff positions in the district to ensure a competitive salary structure and system. The cost range for the market pay analysis is $6,800 to $8,200.

Quotable: “We’re looking to do another salary analysis for those most highly needed positions to make sure we’re in line, not so much with other school districts, but with other positions in our area because our competition has definitely expanded,” Kristee Reichard, district business manager said. She pointed out that they have worked with the consultants before.

Discussion: Board member Justin Showalter asked if the analysis would look in depth as to why the positions aren’t being filled, if there is more to the picture than pay ranges. Assistant Superintendent Jacy Clugston Hess said the district is reviewing exit surveys and also looking for ways to have conversations with present employees, adding this approach is going on separately from the potential analysis.

Library books: Last fall, the district released a library book access form. The form had a list where parents and guardians could opt out their students, limiting content access within the following subjects: LGBT characters, violence, religious viewpoints, sexual content, profanity, and depictions of abuse. This was the district’s first formal procedure for limiting library book access. They have not received as many requests as they were anticipating, and due to the low volume of opt-out requests, the district is making some adjustments to the form.

Update: Instead of a list, parents and guardians can now write which topics they’d like their children to opt out on, and they will then be directly contacted by a librarian. “These are just some minor adjustments. The opportunities for parents are still the same,” Superintendent Brian Troop said. When releasing the form, district educators thought they would be processing requests on a regular basis. “That has not been the reality,” Troop said, adding that with how few requests they are receiving, they have time to talk directly to each parent that has any need for any content to be selected, focusing on a more personalized approach.

What’s next: Ephrata Area school board will meet Jan. 30 for its regular board meeting.