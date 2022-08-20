When: Ephrata Area school board committee of the whole meeting, Aug. 15.

What happened: Board member David Wissler announced his resignation. “This decision was not an easy one. I realized that I needed to prioritize my time with my family as I grow my local real estate business and my real estate team,” he said.

Second term: Wissler has served on the school board for 4 1/2 years and was reelected last year to serve through 2025. During his farewell speech, he said that he wouldn’t have envisioned resigning a few months ago, adding, “I pray that the board will continue to make Ephrata a stronger community and district by achieving success one student at a time, as well as championing local control with freedom of choice for all families and students.”

Next steps: President Chris Weber said the board will look to approve Wissler’s resignation letter at their upcoming voting meeting Aug. 29. Once approved, a 30-day process begins where the board has to interview, select and appoint a new board member to serve through Wissler’s unexpired term.

Second resignation: This process is not new to the Ephrata Area school board. In April, former board President Richard Gehman announced his resignation due to relocation out of state. Almost a month later, the board voted 5-2 to appoint Nancy Aronson to serve through Gehman’s term, with board members Justin Showalter and Wissler opposing.

Land Bank Authority: The district has been approached by Ephrata Borough regarding involvement in the Lancaster County Land Bank Authority, whose mission is to deter blight and return vacant properties to productive status using a transparent process, revitalizing neighborhoods and strengthening the county’s tax base. “This is not done by force; it is a voluntary program where they try to identify homes that are in disrepair. By going through this process, we can get them back to something that the community will be proud of,” said Kristee Reichard, the district’s business manager. The benefit for the district, Superintendent Brian Troop pointed out, is that after a property has been rehabbed, the tax rate on the property is likely to increase. Once sold, the new owner gets a 50% real estate tax reduction for a limited time as an incentive. This was listed as a discussion item, and the board expressed interest in the program.

What’s next: The school board will meet next Aug. 29 in the district boardroom.